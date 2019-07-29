Solar growth seen reaching record high this year, report says

Installations of global solar energy projects are expected to jump nearly 18% to a new high of 114.5 GW this year, says the Wood Mackenzie consultancy, which believes the solar market has returned to growth after slowing last year in China.

"The market is now back on a strong growth trajectory - 2018's slowdown was just a blip and we expect annual installations to rise to around 125 GW per year by the early 2020s," Wood Mackenzie says, adding this year's gains will be driven mainly by Europe - particularly Spain - the U.S., India, Vietnam, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The biggest growth over the next few years will come from countries expected to install 1-5 GW of solar power, the report says; last year there were seven such markets but there should be 19 by 2022, including Saudi Arabia, France and Taiwan, according to the report.

Relevant tickers include TAN, FSLR, ENPH, SPWR, SEDG, VSLR, RUN, TERP, CSIQ, JKS, YGE