Gilead Sciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.54B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gild has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.