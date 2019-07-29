Enphase Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+550.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.36M (+58.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, enph has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.