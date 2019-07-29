Hawaiian Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $704.74M (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ha has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.