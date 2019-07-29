Viper Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-94.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.28M (-6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vnom has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.