NuVasive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.59M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nuva has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.