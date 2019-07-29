Qiagen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $397M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qgen has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.