Axis Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, axs has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.