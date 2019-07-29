Tenable Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.73M (+30.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, tenb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.