Sirius XM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+35.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIRI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.