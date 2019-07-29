R.R. Donnelley & Sons Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (-10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RRD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.