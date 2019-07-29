A surge of leveraged loans before the August lull

At least $6.02B of U.S. leveraged loans are set to price by the middle of next month, resulting from a surge in launches today, Bloomberg First Word reports.

Borrowers are seeking to arrange financing before the bank industry slows down in August.

Among seven loans in the the market with bank meetings this week are two leveraged buyouts -- DigiCert $1.55 first-lien term loan for the Clearlake/TA Associates' LBO and WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) $1.96B first-lien term loan for Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) LBO.

Other big deals include Savage Enterprises $960M first-lien term loan for repricing and Sedgwick $1.1B incremental TLB for acquisition of York Risk Services.

