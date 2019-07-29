Big-budget plans from Netflix

Netflix (NFLX -1.3% ) plans to invest more than $520M to make three big-budget Hollywood films, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.

6 Underground (Michael Bay) and The Irishmen (Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese) are expected to be released this year, while Red Notice (The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot) will be filmed this year.

The biggest risk of the three is anticipated to be The Irishmen. The historical drama with a budget estimated of between $173M and $200M is set to be unveiled at the New York Film Festival in late September.