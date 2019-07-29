Big-budget plans from Netflix

Netflix (NFLX -1.3%) plans to invest more than $520M to make three big-budget Hollywood films, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.
6 Underground (Michael Bay) and The Irishmen (Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese) are expected to be released this year, while Red Notice (The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot) will be filmed this year.
The biggest risk of the three is anticipated to be The Irishmen. The historical drama with a budget estimated of between $173M and $200M is set to be unveiled at the New York Film Festival in late September.
Of particular interest as Netflix goes big budget is how many screens the films land on. Large theater chains like AMC Entertainment (AMC +0.3%) typically require a 90-day window for films before they can be streamed, meaning Netflix will have to use independent chains or cut a deal.
Now read: Netflix: This Could Be The New Normal »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox