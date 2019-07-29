CommVault Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.53M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVLT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.