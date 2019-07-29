C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.02B (-6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHRW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.