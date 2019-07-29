Ameren, EDF cancel Missouri wind project due to high costs

Jul. 29, 2019 12:58 PM ETAmeren Corporation (AEE), ECIFFAEE, ECIFFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Ameren (AEE -0.3%) says it has mutually agreed with EDF Renewables (OTCPK:ECIFF) to cancel the development of a 157 MW wind farm in Missouri, saying significant upgrades would have been required on the transmission system to accommodate the project, leading to higher costs.
  • But AEE says it remains committed to building an up-to-400 MW wind farm in the state, which received a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity last October, and an up-to-300 MW facility which is pending clearance from the Missouri Public Service Commission.
  • AEE says the wind facilities, which it hopes to build by the end of next year, represent a ~$1.2B investment.
