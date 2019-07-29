Keytruda data in TNBC modestly pressures Puma Bio, down 3%

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI -3.2% ) slips on below-average in apparent response to results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in an adjuvant setting.

Treatment with the PD-1 inhibitor showed a statistically significant improvement in pathological complete rate (pCR) which means that there were no signs of cancer in tissue samples examined by a pathologist after treatment was completed.

Investors are behaving as if the results represent a risk to Puma's Nerlynx (neratinib), approved in the U.S. two years ago for the extended adjuvant treatment of early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

PBYI has been in a significant downtrend since it reported Q1 results in May that included a $15.5M sequential drop in Nerlynx sales due to a spike in patient discontinuations. The kinase inhibitor is associated with high rates of GI tract distress, including diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and nausea.