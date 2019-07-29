Franklin Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (-5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.