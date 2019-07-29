IPG Photonics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETIPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)IPGPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (-37.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.14M (-14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IPGP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.