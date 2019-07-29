Credit Acceptance Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.47 (+21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $363.38M (+15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CACC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.