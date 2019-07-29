CNX Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $363.33M (-9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.