Citigroup unit hired three criminals due to faulty background checks

Citigroup (C) Global Markets (CGMI) failed to properly screen ~10,400 non-registered employees, which resulted in the bank's brokerage arm hiring three people who had been convicted of crimes, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

Those convictions disqualify them from working for the firm, according to FINRA rules.

Time period spanned January 2010 through May 2017; at least 520 of the 10,400 non-registered persons weren't fingerprinted until after they were hired.

FINRA fined CGMI $1.25M; CGMI neither admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to the entry of FINRA's findings.

Non-registered persons indicates the people involved weren't brokers.