EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $399.32M (+48.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EQM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.