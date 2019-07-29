Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 14 downward.