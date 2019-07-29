Penske Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.9B (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.