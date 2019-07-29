Waddell & Reed Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.48M (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WDR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.