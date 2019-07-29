Stifel Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $780.94M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.