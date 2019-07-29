HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)HCABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.61B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.