Maxim Integrated Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $559.97M (-11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MXIM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.