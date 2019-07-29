KinerjaPay +22% after update on attracting investors

Nanocap stock KinerjaPay (OTCQB:KPAY) surges 22% to 24 cents after reporting progress in closing its transaction with pending investor, Wahana Group.

Also received commitments from several new high net-worth investors from Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Singapore-registered R Way Solution signed a subscription with KinerjaPay at the end of June 2019; other investors from Indonesia and Malaysia are still in negotiations to commit up to $100M over a year.

KinerjaPay is concluding a $25M credit facility from a bank; plans to use credit facility funds to fulfill convertible preferred stock commitment signed earlier this year between the company and Wahana Group.