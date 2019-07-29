MKS Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $483.27M (-15.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MKSI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.