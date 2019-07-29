KeyBanc Neutral on iQiyi despite content strength
Jul. 29, 2019 1:53 PM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)IQBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- KeyBanc has initiated coverage of iQiyi (IQ -0.5%) at Sector Weight, calling it close to fair value despite strength in its content production.
- There's not enough evidence that the "quantity and quality of its original content are rich enough to differentiate among competition and drive revenue and margin upside in the midterm" enough to justify more upside, analyst Hans Chung writes.
- He's set fair value at $21, implying 11% upside from current pricing.
- Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.