Private mortgage insurers bounce back after QM patch jitters

Shares of Essent Group (ESNT +1.7% ), MGIC Investment (MTG +2.3% ), NMI Holdings (NMIH +2.2% ), and Radian Group (RDN +2.3% ) perk up after shares of the private mortgage insurers came under pressure on Friday.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer called the move an overreaction to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's intention to allow the "Qualified Mortgage (QM) patch" to expire as scheduled in January 2021.

It's "unlikely the Trump Administration will allow the availability of mortgages to lower-income borrowers to be restricted, particularly during a Presidential election year," Palmer wrote.

He sees the most likely outcome striking "a balance between preserving lower-income borrowers' access to homeownership and protecting taxpayers, with little or no impact on the PMIs' NIW volumes."