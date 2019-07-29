Early demand for Porsche Taycan EVE reported as solid

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY, OTCPK:POAHF, OTCPK:VWAGY) says it has taken down almost 30K orders for the battery-powered Taycan model due to be unveiled next month. The company set an initial production target of 20K vehicles per year, but noted that level could be adjusted upwards.

Porsche is installing fast chargers at dealerships in the U.S. and Europe to help alleviate range anxiety. The total range for the Taycan EV on a full charge is around 310 miles.

The Taycan is considered a potential rival for the Tesla Model S when it goes on sale later in the year.