Cellect Bio up 26% ahead of ApoGraft milestones

Thinly traded nano cap Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP +25.5% ) is up on almost an 8x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 523K shares, on no readily available news.

A big upcoming event is the launch of its ApoGraft02 study. Scientific Advisory Board approval and the filing of an IND should happen this quarter. If all goes according to schedule, patient dosing should commence in H1 2020.

At the end of 2018, it had ~$4.8M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $7.8M during the year.