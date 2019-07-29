Cat Rock Capital backs Just Eat buyout

Cat Rock Capital issues a statement regarding Takeaway.com's potential offer for Just Eat (OTCPK:JSTTY +20.3% ).

"The proposed transaction is excellent news for Just Eat shareholders. The combined company would be an exceptionally high-quality business with formidable market positions in major countries, fantastic growth prospects, and world-class management."

"We support the Board’s work in evaluating and consummating a transaction that maximizes long-term shareholder value."

Cat Rock holds a 3.3% stake in Just Eat.

Source: Press Release

