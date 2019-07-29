Cabot Oil and Gas raised to Buy at MKM following Friday's beat-down

Cabot Oil and Gas (COG +0.1%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $25 price target at MKM Partners after the stock's 12% post-earnings shellacking on Friday and ~30% drop since mid-April.
COG operates the lowest capital intensity business among North American E&P companies, with a full-cycle return of 210% vs. the gas industry median full-cycle return of 100%-105%, MKM's John Gerdes says.
COG should be able to show an 8% production compounded annual growth rate through 2021 with capital spending 40%-45% less than cash generation, vs. peers operating in the Marcellus region that are expected to show a 4% CAGR production rate with growth spending at 5%-10% beyond cash generation, according to Gerdes.
COG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.
