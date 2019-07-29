Borr Drilling Limited to launch IPO in the United States

Jul. 29, 2019 2:18 PM ETBorr Drilling Limited (BORR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has launched the initial public offering of 5M common shares in the United States.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 750K common shares.
  • The Company expects the initial public offering price will be substantially similar to the trading price for its shares on the Oslo Børs.
  • Borr Drilling's common shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange and intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • The common shares will continue to be listed under the ticker "BDRILL" on the Oslo Børs.
