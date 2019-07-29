Petronas, Japan's JXTG may buy stake in India's Bina oil refinery - Reuters

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and a consortium led by JXTG Holdings are reportedly among the companies interested in buying a stake in India’s Bina oil refinery.

Bina plant has a capacity to process 156,000 barrels per day of crude oil, is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), a 50-50 JV between Oman Oil Co and Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL).

BPCL plans to double the capacity of the refinery in next five years and build a petrochemical complex that would require an investment of ~₹500B ($7.24B).

After initial investment Oman Oil did not take part in the first round of expansion, however now it is considering whether to invest in a second round and in case it does participate overall stake would not translate to 50%

BPCL wants to retain a 50% share in the plant, leaving room for a new partner, the source added.

BPCL had earlier held discussions with Kuwait Petroleum International and Exxon Mobil.