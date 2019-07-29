Core Labs -8% following broker price target reductions

Core Laboratories (CLB -8.4% ) plunges after suffering a round of stock price target cuts at several side sell firms in the wake of last week's Q2 earnings report.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $65 from $70, Cowen chopped its target to $54 from $59, and UBS slice its price view to $56 from $72.

Cowen says its revision is driven by lower revenue assumptions in CLB's Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement units as the firm dials back its international growth assumptions for the company in 2020 to better reflect its expectation of core analysis growth.

CLB last week reported in-line earnings and declining sales while issuing soft guidance for Q3; free cash flow from operations fell to $17.1M in Q2 from $25.1M in Q1 and $26.9M in the year-ago quarter, citing investments in technological innovations and automation programs.