Ivanhoe unveils extended copper strike length at Kamoa-Kakula project

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF +2.3% ) says its drilling has extended the strike length of its copper sulfide mineralization at the Kamoa-Kakula mining license in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe says the strike length of the shallow, thick copper discovery at the Kamoa North Bonanza zone was extended by 200 meters to at least 550 meters, with an implied strike length of at least 2.7 km and a width of up to 60 m across strike.

Ivanhoe says it now has six rigs operating at Kamoa North to extend the strike length further and fast-track a resource estimate.

Also, Ivanhoe says drilling on its Western Foreland licenses north of the Kamoa-Kakula license has resulted in the extension of the Kamoa Far North high-grade shallow copper corridor in Ivanhoe's licenses for at least 400 m.