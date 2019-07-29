Mox Reports positive on Children's Place

Mox Reports issues a positive assessment of The Children's Place (PLCE +0.5% ), noting the retailer is buying its own shares into the high level of short interest.

"Competitor liquidations have now largely passed. In addition, Children’s Place has been able to capitalize on competitor weakness, buying up assets and IP at distressed prices, and often becoming the only remaining local competitor in the space. This local consolidation by Children’s Place also benefits from the accelerating partnership with Amazon," notes the report.

Mox thinks even a modest revision from peak bearishness could see PLCE shares jump to $160.