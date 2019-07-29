More Brazil farmers challenge Bayer soy patent

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -1% ) suffers a legal blow in Brazil as more farmers joined a lawsuit challenging the protection of a key soy seed patent.

A Brasilia appeals court has authorized producers from another 10 states to join Mato Grosso state farmers as plaintiffs in a case challenging the validity of Monsanto's Intacta RR2 PRO patent, which appears to mean that Bayer, which had been ordered to deposit royalties received from the Mato Grosso growers in an escrow account, will need to do the same with royalties from the new plaintiffs.

The Mato Grosso farmers sued Monsanto, now part of Bayer, in late 2017 aiming to cancel the Intacta patent, which they claim lacks any real technological innovations.