Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations

Refinancing accounted for about half of new mortgages, the highest percentage in years.

Lenders made $565M of mortgage loans in Q2, the most in two years, the Wall Street Journal reported. If that pace keeps up originations could top $2T for only the third year since the financial crisis, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.

Average mortgage rates slipped below 4% in Q2, making it more attractive for homeowners who bought last year when mortgage rates were closer to 5% to refinance at the lower rate.

Banks that benefited from the rebound in mortgage activity include JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.1% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -1.7% ), and Citigroup (C -0.4% ), all of which reported higher mortgage orginations.

Refinance applications increased 43% in Q2, while purchase applications rose 6.2% during that period, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Smaller independent lenders that shifted more toward refinancing in recent years also stood to gain, after struggling last year when rates rose.

