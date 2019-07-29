Dow downgraded at Citi, seeing weakness in all three major chains
- Dow Inc. (DOW -1.9%) extends its decline to a third straight session after receiving analyst downgrades from both Citi and Susquehanna; shares already had slid 7% following "underwhelming" Q2 results and a BofA Merrill Lynch downgrade.
- Citi's P.J. Juvekar cuts shares to Neutral from Buy with a $50 price target, lowered from $54, citing "mounting capacity additions" in Dow's three major supply chains - ethylene, siloxanes, and urethanes - that reveal fundamental weakness in each. Ethylene stocks have become trading stocks now late in the cycle, Juvekar says, which he believes also has negative implications for LyondellBasell (LYB -1.8%) and Westlake Chemical (WLK -2.2%).
- Susquehanna analyst Donald Carson also downgrades Dow to Neutral from Positive with a $53 target, slashed from $70, citing "deteriorating" company fundamentals.
- DOW's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.