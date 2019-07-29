Forum Energy Tech cut at Gabelli on industry challenges, balance sheet
Jul. 29, 2019 1:06 PM ETForum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET)FETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Forum Energy Technologies (FET -6.9%) falls to a 52-week low as Gabelli analysts downgrade shares to Hold from Buy, citing challenges in the industry over the next several quarters and concerns emerging over the company's balance sheet.
- Due to declining lower Y/Y EBITDA over the last four quarters, net debt/LTM EBITDA currently stands at 4.9x, which Gabelli projects willend the year at 4.8x.
- FET last Friday reported a larger than expected Q2 loss and a 10% Y/Y drop in revenue.
- FET's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.