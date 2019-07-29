Citigroup combines two units; to cut hundreds of jobs

Citigroup (C -0.5% ) is combining its stock trading business with its prime brokerage arm, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

“We believe that now is the time to create an integrated offering supporting the pre-trade, execution and post-trade requirements of our clients,” co-heads of markets and securities services Carey Lathrop and Andy Morton wrote in the memo.

The combined unit will include broad trading and execution capabilities in addition to financing, hedging, clearing, and custody services.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that the bank will be cutting hundreds of jobs "imminently." A person familiar with the situation said the restructuring of the two businesses isn't related to the job cuts.