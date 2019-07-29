Eastman Chemical cut at J.P. Morgan on contracting volumes, prices

Eastman Chemical (EMN -0.7% ) edges lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with an $80 price target, lowered from $88, citing contracting volumes and prices across the company's portfolio.

EMN continues to cut its internal propylene production by ~330M lbs. to 220M lbs. in 2019, which should put some pressure on the company's valuation over the coming months from the risk of operational shortfalls in a low volume environment, JPM analyst Jeff Zekauskas says.

EMN's 2019 cash flow generation could top $1B, which suggests an appealing investment thesis for the longer-term but the analyst believes the near-term outlook is less bullish.

Zekauskas prefers rival Celanese (CE +0.9% ), which he says boasts superior financial leverage and hopes to grow its already "good" margin integrated U.S. operations and better position itself against higher cost Asian acetyl production.

EMN's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.