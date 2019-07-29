Margins improve at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reports revenue rose 287% in Q2 to $67.3M.

Gross profit was 33.8% of sales vs. 15.0% a year ago and 26.4% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $6.9M vs. the -$5.6M loss posted last year.

"The early benefits we are seeing on cost productivity across our supply chain and manufacturing network, in conjunction with solid demand through our customer partnerships, have helped deliver these strong gross margin and operating margin results," says Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson.

Looking ahead, Beyond Meat expects revenue to grow more than 170% to top $240M for the full year. Positive adjusted EBITDA is anticipated.

Shares of Beyond Meat are up 0.14% in AH trading after dropping off 5.51% during the regular session today.

