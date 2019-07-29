Del Taco -3% after sales miss

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) reports comparable sales were up 2.2% in Q2, driven higher by a 2.8% increase at franchised outlets.

Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $16.7M vs. $16.1M consensus and $16.8M a year ago.

The company's restaurant contribution margin fell 70 bps to 19.0% of sales.

Looking ahead, Del Taco expects FY19 revenue of $517M to $527M vs. $515M consensus and EPS of $0.47 to $0.52 vs. $0.51 consensus.

Shares of Del Taco are down 2.57% AH to $12.51.

